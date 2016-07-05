(Adds details of alleged cocaine purchase)
July 5 A top Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
executive surrendered to New York police on Tuesday and was
arraigned on charges of possession of cocaine, authorities said.
A grand jury last week indicted three accused drug sellers,
and 18 accused customers, including the Chipotle executive, Mark
Crumpacker, after an investigation into Manhattan drug
trafficking.
Crumpacker, 53, is the company's chief creative and
development officer and played a key role in rebuilding
Chipotle's sales after a string of food-safety lapses last year.
Chipotle put Crumpacker on a leave of absence last week
"immediately upon learning of these allegations," spokesman
Chris Arnold said. Crumpacker's attorney declined to comment.
Chipotle hired Crumpacker, who lives in New York City, in
2009. He spearheaded food giveaways and other efforts to lure
back diners after the once high-flying burrito chain was linked
to outbreaks of E. coli, salmonella and norovirus in 2015.
PURCHASE TIMELINE
Prosecutors said Crumpacker allegedly made the first cocaine
purchase on or about Jan. 29 and again on March 8, the day when
Chipotle temporarily shut a Massachusetts restaurant after four
employees fell sick.
Another purchase was allegedly made on April 27, the day
after the restaurant chain operator posted its first quarterly
loss as a public company.
Crumpacker again purchased the substance on May 11, the day
when shareholders approved a proposal to give investors more
power to shake up the burrito chain's board, according to the
prosecutors.
Crumpacker also allegedly purchased cocaine on April 21,
April 30 and May 14. He was charged with seven counts of
criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh
degree, a class A misdemeanor.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein and Tim Reid in Los Angeles and
Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Maju
Samuel)