NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES Nov 1 Chipotle Mexican
Grill Inc said on Sunday it had closed all its
restaurants in two West Coast markets due to a reported outbreak
of E. coli bacteria that is being investigated by the company
and health authorities.
"After being notified by health department officials in the
Seattle (Wash.) and Portland, Ore. areas that they were
investigating approximately 20 cases of E. coli, including
people who ate at six of our restaurants in those areas, we
immediately closed all of our restaurants in the area out of an
abundance of caution," Chipotle said in an emailed statement.
The company said the vast majority of its stores in the area
had reported no problems. "We offer our deepest sympathies to
those that have been affected by this situation."
It is the third outbreak of food contamination at Chipotle
restaurants since August. Those earlier cases involved
salmonella and the highly infectious virus norovirus.
"Short term they (Chipotle) will take a hit but it will blow
over quickly. They have a lot of customer goodwill." said Bob
Goldin, executive vice president at U.S. restaurant consulting
firm Technomic.
The 1,700-outlet chain has grown quickly since it opened in
1993 with a single location, distinguishing itself from typical
fast-food restaurants by touting its use of healthy and
high-quality fresh ingredients in its menu of burritos, tacos
and salads.
There is a growing trend among restaurants, as with
Chipotle, to use more fresh, unprocessed food. While that may be
good for nutrition, experts say it raises the risk of foodborne
illness because cooking kills pathogens that cause illness.
The Oregon Health Authority said three cases of E. coli in
Oregon and at least 19 in Washington have been linked to eating
at Chipotle restaurants since Oct. 14, with ages ranging from
11 to 64. One third of affected customers have been
hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.
But more cases are likely to be reported, the agency said,
because some people who may have been infected with the
intestinal bug likely have not yet sought medical care.
"Health officials want people who have eaten at a Chipotle
between October 14 and 23, and become ill with vomiting and
bloody diarrhea, to see their health care provider and mention
this outbreak," the agency said in a notice on its website.
E. coli is among a vast array of bacteria that live in the
human gut and which cause no problems. But some strains can
cause serious symptoms and even be life-threatening, and are
spread by oral contact with fecal matter.
The incidents come on the heels of contamination outbreaks
from other pathogens at the chain's restaurants in Minnesota and
California this summer.
Minnesota health officials in September said tomatoes used
in 22 of Chipotle's restaurants infected dozens of patrons the
month before with salmonella, including some who were
hospitalized, largely in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. The
company has since switched tomato suppliers.
Public health officials in Simi Valley, California, in
August confirmed that the contagious norovirus was the reason
about 80 customers reported feeling ill after eating at a local
Chipotle restaurant.
The virus, which causes symptoms similar to those caused by
E. coli, can be contracted from an infected person or from
contaminated food, water or surfaces.
Food poisoning outbreaks at restaurant chains happen
infrequently, and often trigger lawsuits. But sales tend to
recover relatively quickly, as seen in cases involving Taco Bell
in 2011 and Subway in 2008, unless the contaminations
are lethal.
Jack in the Box almost collapsed in 1993 after four
children died from eating contaminated and undercooked meat at
that chain. The outbreak caused a national panic and the company
rebounded by strengthening its food safety systems and investing
in a major advertising campaign.
