Nov 3 A customer has sued Chipotle Mexican Grill
Inc, saying that she was infected with E. coli as a
result of a meal at the casual chain restaurant, which has
closed 43 restaurants in Washington and Oregon amid a food
poisoning outbreak.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington state on
Monday, cites at least 22 confirmed cases of E. coli in
Washington and Oregon linked to the Chipotle outbreak and said
the number is expected to rise. The outbreak is Chipotle's
third food-safety incident this year.
The customer, Charmaine Denise Mode, of Kelso, Washington,
ate a burrito bowl at the Vancouver Chipotle on or about Oct.
21, and is seeking more than $75,000, the lawsuit said.
A few days later, Mode felt nauseated, had severe diarrhea,
and sought medical treatment on Oct. 27 at a clinic in Longview,
Washington, where she had a painful rectal examination, the
lawsuit said.
It said Mode tested positive for the presence of the
Shiga-toxin producing E. Coli, and was linked to the multi-state
Chipotle outbreak.
As a result of consuming Chipotle's contaminated food, Mode
has suffered a debilitating and painful gastrointestinal
illness, incurred medical expenses, lost wages and other losses
and damages, the lawsuit said.
A Chipotle representative declined to comment, saying the
company does not discuss details about pending legal actions.
The company's shares were up 0.6 percent at $627.53 on
Tuesday after touching their lowest level since July a day
earlier.
Health officials urged people who ate at Chipotle
restaurants in the two states between Oct. 14 and 23, who
suffered vomiting and bloody diarrhea, to see their healthcare
provider and mention the outbreak. They expect the number of
reported cases to rise as news of the outbreak spreads.
(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Doina Chiacu)