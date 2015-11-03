(Updates with confirmed cases from Washington)
By Lisa Baertlein and Suzannah Gonzales
LOS ANGELES Nov 3 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
is now linked to 35 confirmed E. coli food poisoning
cases in Oregon and Washington, state officials said on Tuesday.
A dozen of the cases involving Chipotle were in Oregon and
the remainder in Washington state, the officials said.
They added that two confirmed E. coli cases in Washington
did not involve people who ate at the popular burrito restaurant
chain before falling ill.
The current outbreak has resulted in 12 hospitalizations so
far but no deaths, the state officials said.
Chipotle, which is grappling with its third food safety
incident this year, has closed 43 restaurants in and around
Seattle and Portland because of the E. coli O26 outbreak.
Investigators are searching for the source of the
contamination and suspect it involves fresh produce. Health
officials have urged anyone who ate at a Chipotle in the two
states between Oct. 14 and Oct. 23 and suffered vomiting and
bloody diarrhea to see their healthcare provider.
A woman sued Chipotle in federal court in Washington on
Monday, saying that she was infected with E. coli after eating
at one of the chain's restaurants in Vancouver on or about Oct.
21.
A few days after her meal, Charmaine Denise Mode, of Kelso,
Washington, felt nauseated, had severe diarrhea and sought
medical treatment at a clinic in Longview, Washington, the
lawsuit said. It said she tested positive for the strain of E.
coli linked to the outbreak and was seeking $75,000 in damages.
A Chipotle representative declined to comment, saying the
company does not discuss pending legal actions.
Company shares closed down 1 percent at $623.16 on Tuesday.
They touched their lowest level since July a day earlier due to
fears the food-borne illness could steer diners away from
Chipotle's more than 1,900 restaurants across the United States.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Tom
Brown)