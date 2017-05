Feb 1 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday it had concluded that two E.coli outbreaks related to Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc appeared to be over.

The company said investigators were not able to identify the ingredient that was responsible for the contamination. (1.usa.gov/1WXAYhb) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)