May 18 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on
Friday said it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission as part of that agency's investigation into
the burrito chain's hiring practices.
The Denver-based company, which fired hundreds of workers as
a result of audits by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arm, said it received
the subpoena on May 17.
The subpoena requested "information regarding our compliance
with employee work authorization requirements, our related
public statements and other disclosures, and related
information," Chipotle said in a filing.
It also said it intends to fully cooperate with the SEC's
investigation.
In April last year, Chipotle revealed that the criminal
division of the U.S. Attorney's office for Washington, D.C., had
opened an investigation and asked it to turn over documents
related to the ICE audits.