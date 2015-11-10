Nov 9 The results of the first round of tests
did not find E. coli bacteria in food samples taken from several
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc restaurants, the Washington
State Department of Health said citing officials at the Food and
Drug Administration.
Local and state health officials in Washington and Oregon
are investigating, working with the FDA and the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention, the Washington State Department
of Health said. (1.usa.gov/1MSUnyW)
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)