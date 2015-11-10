(Updates tally of those sickened in both states in paragraphs 2
and 12)
By Eric M. Johnson
SEATTLE Nov 9 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
could reopen locations in Washington state and Oregon as
soon as Wednesday after a batch of tests found no E. coli
bacteria in food samples, health officials said on Monday.
Public health officials are still working to identify the
cause of the E. coli food poisoning that has sickened 43 people,
most of whom dined at eight Chipotle restaurants in the greater
Seattle and Portland areas. All of Chipotle's 43 outlets in
those areas have been closed since Oct. 31.
Scott Lindquist, Washington state's epidemiologist for
communicable disease, said Chipotle could start shipping produce
to restaurants on Tuesday and Wednesday. The outlets could
reopen on Wednesday and Thursday, after meeting certain
requirements.
Chipotle needs to sanitize each restaurant and throw out all
food items and pre-test certain high-risk foods such as lettuce
and peppers as it brings in new food, Lindquist said.
Locations also need to have an on-site inspection by a
county health official, he said.
Lindquist said Oregon locations are expected to open as soon
as Wednesday as well, though public health officials there did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A first round of test results did not find E. coli bacteria
in food samples taken from several Chipotle restaurants, the
Washington health department said, citing officials at the Food
and Drug Administration.
Food outbreak investigations do not always identify a
specific food source as the culprit, because contaminated food
is at times consumed before the samples are collected, the
health department added.
"In addition to the testing done by health departments and
the FDA, we have received results from nearly 900 test samples
that include food, surfaces in our restaurants, and restaurant
equipment. None of them have shown E. coli. All have been
negative. We are, of course, sharing those results with
investigators," said Chipotle representative Chris Arnold.
Arnold added that Chipotle would release more information on
Tuesday.
This is the third outbreak of food contamination at Chipotle
restaurants since August. Those earlier cases involved
salmonella and the highly infectious norovirus.
The tally of those sickened varies as people are tested. On
Monday, officials in Washington state said 28 cases had been
recorded, while officials in Oregon said they had 15 cases.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Subrat Patnaik in
Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Richard Pullin)