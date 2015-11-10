* Says all test results for E.coli found negative
* Says "no ongoing threat" at outlets
* Shares rise 2.4 pct on Tuesday
(Adds details, background; updates shares)
Nov 10 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said
it would reopen all 43 restaurants in Seattle and Portland after
health officials found no evidence of E. coli bacteria at those
outlets.
The company had closed the restaurants on Oct. 31 after
health officials linked 11 Chipotle outlets to some cases of
food poisoning caused by the bacteria.
Health officials concluded that there is no ongoing risk
from the incident, Chipotle said on Tuesday.
The burrito chain said it would replace all ingredients at
the restaurants and reopen them in the "coming days".
Shares of the company, known for using organic ingredients
and antibiotic-free meat, were up 2.4 percent at $623.96 in
morning trading.
The Oregon Health Authority had said on Nov. 1 that three
cases of E. coli in Oregon and at least 19 in Washington had
been linked to eating at Chipotle restaurants since Oct. 14.
One third of the affected customers had been hospitalized,
but no deaths were reported, the health authority had said.
On Monday, health officials said food samples taken from the
restaurants found no presence of E. coli bacteria.
Food outbreak investigations do not always identify a
specific food source as the culprit, because contaminated food
is at times consumed before the samples are collected, the
Washington health department has said.
Chipotle had earlier seen two separate outbreaks of
salmonella and the highly infectious norovirus due to food
contamination.
Up to Monday's close, Chipotle's shares had fallen nearly 5
percent since the company announced the closure of restaurants.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Ramkumar Iyer in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)