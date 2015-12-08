* Boston College said 80 students got sick after Chipotle
visits
* Early test results suggest presence of norovirus at
restaurant
* Chipotle does not plan to close any other Boston outlets
* Chipotle shares fall as much as 5.4 percent
(Adds early norovirus test results)
By Subrat Patnaik and Lisa Baertlein
Dec 8 Eighty Boston College students fell ill
after eating at a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant this
past weekend, and early test results point to the highly
contagious norovirus as the culprit, public health investigators
said on Tuesday.
Chipotle, already grappling with a multistate E. coli
outbreak that has battered the burrito chain's sales and stock
price, has temporarily closed the Cleveland Circle restaurant
where the Boston College students reported eating.
The students are being tested for E. coli and norovirus,
which both can cause severe vomiting and diarrhea. Those test
results are not expected for at least two days, a university
spokesman said.
Chipotle on Tuesday said it would not shutter any other
outlets in the Boston area.
"The pattern here looks like norovirus isolated to one
restaurant," Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold told Reuters.
The chain has been under a microscope since Oct. 31, when it
was first linked to an E. coli outbreak that has sickened 52
people in nine states.
That outbreak was the company's third food safety incident
since August. It has raised concerns about potential
reputational damage to the fast-growing brand that has won a
loyal following for its food made with fresh produce, meats
raised without antibiotics and ingredients that are free of
genetically modified organisms, or GMOs.
In August, Norovirus was blamed for sickening nearly 100
people at a Chipotle restaurant in Simi Valley, California.
Norovirus is the most common cause of foodborne-disease
outbreaks in the United States. It causes as many as 21 million
illnesses annually, often in places such as hospitals, cruise
ships and universities where people eat and live in close
quarters.
Norovirus can persist in an environment for up to six weeks,
said Benjamin Chapman, a food safety specialist at North
Carolina State University.
"Every time you have a vomit event, you're looking at
billions of (virus) particles, and it takes only a few to make
you sick," said Chapman, who said it was too early to say
whether the students got norovirus at Chipotle.
Stephen Anderson, an analyst at investment bank and wealth
manager Maxim Group, said the Boston illnesses are a "near-term
negative reinforcement" when viewed along with the E. coli
outbreak and other health-related issues Chipotle has dealt with
since the summer.
Chipotle's shares, which closed down 1.7 percent at $542.24,
moved marginally higher in extended trading on the norovirus
test results.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru,
Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago;
Additional reportingt by Scott Malone; Editing by Ted Kerr,
Savio D'Souza and Bernard Orr)