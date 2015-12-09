(Adds Boston Public Health Commission comment, details; updates
shares)
Dec 9 At least 80 students in Boston have been
sickened by norovirus linked to a Chipotle restaurant, the
Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) said on Wednesday,
indicating that the outbreak may not be related to a spate of E.
coli infections in several states.
The BPHC said laboratory testing had confirmed the presence
of norovirus and that at least 80 of the known cases had eaten
at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc restaurant in Boston's
Cleveland Circle.
People who have been in physical proximity to the infected
have also become ill, the commission said, adding that Boston
College had received reports of students' roommates contracting
the illness. (bit.ly/1U4N0DX)
Chipotle has been under scrutiny since November, when it was
first linked to an E. coli outbreak that has sickened 52 people
in nine states.
The burrito chain's restaurant in Cleveland Circle has been
temporarily closed while the Boston Inspectional Services
Department and BPHC continue investigations.
Chipotle said it would complete a full norovirus
sanitization in the restaurant, and employees of that outlet
would not return to work until they had been tested for
norovirus and cleared.
Shares of Chipotle closed up 1 percent at $548.01 on
Wednesday.
Over 120 Boston College students have reported to Boston
College Health Services with symptoms consistent with the
norovirus, Boston College spokesman Jack Dunn said.
The students have also been tested for E. coli, but results
are awaited, he said.
Norovirus is a highly contagious virus easily passed among
those in close proximity and can spread through contaminated
food, improper hygiene, and contact with contaminated surfaces.
The virus can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea and
incubation can occur between two and eight days.
The E. coli outbreak last month was the company's third food
safety incident since August. It has raised concerns about
potential reputational damage to the fast-growing brand that has
won a loyal following for its food made with fresh produce,
meats raised without antibiotics and ingredients that are free
of genetically modified organisms, or GMOs.
In August, norovirus was blamed for sickening nearly 100
people at a Chipotle restaurant in Simi Valley, California.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)