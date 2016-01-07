* Says norovirus contamination in California being probed
* Estimates 14.6 pct fall in 4th-qtr same-store sales
* Announces $300 million share buyback
(Adds details on investigation, datelines, additional byline)
By Sarah N. Lynch and Tom Polansek
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Jan 6 Chipotle Mexican Grill
Inc, under scrutiny for months over outbreaks of
foodborne illness across several U.S. states, said on Wednesday
it was served with a subpoena in a federal criminal probe linked
to norovirus cases in California last year.
Shares of the burrito chain fell nearly 5 percent to
$426.67, the lowest in more than two years. That brought their
decline to about 30 percent since Oct. 31, when its first E.
coli outbreak was reported.
Chipotle in a regulatory filing also projected a 14.6
percent plunge in fourth-quarter same-store sales, compared with
a previously estimated 8-11 percent drop. That would be the
company's first quarterly same-store sales decline since it went
public in January 2006. (1.usa.gov/1JtQlLV)
Chipotle said it received the subpoena in December as a part
of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice
and the Food and Drug Administration. A federal grand jury will
decide whether to press charges in the case.
Norovirus is the leading cause of food-related illnesses and
outbreaks in the United States. It is highly contagious, often
spreading when infected restaurant employees and food workers
touch raw ingredients before serving. Food was the suspected
source of the California outbreak, a state health department
document from September showed.
The latest investigation adds another headache for Chipotle,
whose sales have slumped since an E. coli outbreak sickened more
than 50 people in nine states in October and November.
Since last fall, Chipotle has had to sanitize restaurants
and throw out food while sending ingredients for testing at
government labs, as company and public health officials attempt
to pinpoint the source of the infections.
The week of Dec. 7, 120 Boston College students fell ill
from a norovirus incident at a restaurant in Brighton,
Massachusetts. More Chipotle-related E. coli cases were
announced late December.
The same month, nearly a quarter of Americans who were aware
of the E. coli cases said they were eating Chipotle less often,
a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. (1.usa.gov/1JtQlLV)
A Justice Department official declined to comment on the
Chipotle investigation. But he said the agency has prioritized
food safety and stepped up enforcement, through prosecutions and
injunctions to stop problems before they lead to outbreaks.
BROAD RANGE OF DOCUMENTS
The subpoena requires Chipotle to produce a broad range of
documents related to an August norovirus incident at its
restaurant in Simi Valley, California, which sickened more than
200 people, including 17 workers.
That same month, two California residents sued Chipotle for
damages in U.S. court after they said they became sick from
eating at the Simi Valley location.
Alyssa McDonald vomited repeatedly and developed "explosive
diarrhea," while another customer said she had to go to a
hospital emergency room, court documents showed. The Ventura
County Health Department found McDonald's stool tested positive
for norovirus, the lawsuit said.
Doug Beach, a Ventura County health official, said his
office was interviewed by the FDA and U.S. Attorney's office in
the fall, whose lines of inquiry focused squarely on Chipotle.
The county turned over files about the incident to federal
prosecutors, he added. "It's unusual to have the federal
government involved."
The federal government's involvement in a one-restaurant
outbreak is surprising since there was no clear interstate
element, said Bill Marler, a Seattle-based lawyer who represents
Chipotle customers sickened in Simi Valley.
The FDA declined to comment on the investigation.
Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold declined to discuss most
aspects of the probe, but the company said the subpoena covers
only the "isolated" Simi Valley case.
Health officials in several U.S. states that had
Chipotle-related outbreaks, including New York, Washington, and
Oregon, said they had not been contacted by federal
investigators.
Days after managers shut down the Simi Valley restaurant,
and threw out all remaining food and disinfected surfaces, a
health department inspection on Aug. 24 turned up multiple
violations, such as unclean equipment and restroom facilities.
On Aug. 27, an inspector found that at least some of the
"violations observed on previous inspections have not been
corrected."
Chipotle, one of the restaurant industry's top performers
for years, is struggling to rebound since the wave of illnesses.
In its Wednesday filing, Chipotle said same-restaurant sales
for December were down 30 percent, the company said.
Any more incremental bad news, particularly if there is an
unfavorable decision from the grand jury, could trigger
consideration among shareholders of a management change, Maxim
Group analyst Stephen Anderson said.
The company, which also announced a $300 million share
buyback in a bid to soothe investors, said it will fully
cooperate with the probe.
(Reporting Sarah N. Lynch in Washington and Tom Polansek in
Chicago, Siddharth Cavale and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru, and
Sue Horton in Los Angeles; Writing and additional reporting by
Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Richard Chang)