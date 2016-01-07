Jan 7 From the carnitas crisis of early 2015 to
the more recent E. Coli outbreak. And now, tough love from Wall
Street. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's shareholders have
never had it so bad.
At least six brokerages slashed their price targets on the
burrito chain operator's stock on Thursday, a day after the
company said it was served with a grand jury subpoena related to
a probe into a norovirus incident at one of its restaurants.
Chipotle's stock, once a darling of Wall Street, lost a
third of its value since the end of October, when an E. Coli
outbreak linked to its restaurants was first reported.
The shares were down 1.6 percent at $420.02 on Thursday.
Chipotle's announcement on Wednesday highlighted deepening
problems at the chain, which has been plagued by a spate of
food-borne illnesses among other issues since October.
Last year started on a sour note for investors, when the
company said it would not serve its popular "carnitas" at some
restaurants after it found that a key supplier was not complying
with its animal-welfare standards.
BTIG analysts on Thursday cut their price target by $134 to
$530 and said the consistent negative news flow was keeping
investors on the sidelines.
Analysts at Deutsche bank, who cut their price target to
$400 from $480, said until Chipotle identified the source of the
outbreak, fundamentals would continue to remain challenged.
Barclays cut its target to $465 from $540.
"Given the series of negative headlines and outsized
media/social attention, we believe the time frame for a complete
Chipotle recovery is extended," Barclays analysts wrote in a
note.
Chipotle said on Wednesday it was further reducing its
fourth-quarter same-store sales forecast, mainly due to media
attention surrounding another norovirus incident at a Boston
restaurant in December.
Despite all its problems, Wall Street analysts still have a
largely positive outlook on the stock. Only two of the 34
analysts covering the stock have a "sell" rating. Thirteen
recommend a "buy" or higher rating, while 19 a "neutral"
recommendation.
While the median price target has fallen to $495 from $766
in the last 90 days, it is still well above the current stock
price.
There were no changes in recommendations on Thursday.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)