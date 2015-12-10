BRIEF-Nordic American Tanker says Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Nordic American Tanker Ltd- average daily time charter equivalents earned for Q1 $22,700 per day per vessel versus previous quarter of $21,600 per day/vessel
Dec 10 Health officials shut down a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc restaurant in Seattle on Thursday after finding "repeated food safety violations," according to a statement from the Seattle & King County public health department.
The restaurant on Westlake Avenue is one of 17 in the county that had re-opened last month after passing inspections following an E. Coli outbreak. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)
* Agrees renewed relationship with Mondelēz International for strategic global partnership for Cadbury cake