By Lisa Baertlein
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 2 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's
shares touched their lowest level since July after the
popular burrito chain said it closed 43 restaurants in Seattle
and Portland, Oregon, amid an investigation into an E. coli food
poisoning outbreak.
Shares in the high-flying restaurant company touched a low
of $608.52 in early trading on Monday and were last off 2.6
percent at $623.47 after midday (1700 GMT) as investors and
analysts fretted that food safety concerns could scare diners
away from its over 1,900 restaurants in the United States.
The outbreak is Chipotle's third food safety incident this
year.
Guggenheim Securities analysts, along with many of their
peers, said the sales hit from the E. coli concerns could affect
Chipotle restaurants outside the U.S. Pacific Northwest.
The closed restaurants account for roughly 2 percent of
Chipotle's U.S. footprint and could lower fourth-quarter sales
at established restaurants by 0.6 percent, according to a
"conservative bounce-back scenario," Bernstein analyst Sara
Senatore said in a research note.
"Food-borne outbreaks are not unusual for the fast food
restaurant industry and the impact of previous incidences has
proven fleeting for restaurants generally and Chipotle
specifically," said Senatore, adding that the latest incident at
Chipotle likely would increase scrutiny of its supply chain.
If the restaurants remain shuttered through year-end, the
closures could reduce fourth-quarter sales at established
restaurants by 1.7 percent and potentially reduce quarterly
earnings by 11 cents per share, Andrew Charles, an analyst at
Cowen and Co, said in a client note.
Chipotle said it closed all of the restaurants in those
markets in "an abundance of caution" after learning that health
department officials were investigating about 20 cases of E.
coli, including in people who dined at eight of its eateries.
About one-third of the people affected have been
hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.
Health officials urged people who ate at an area Chipotle
between Oct. 14-23, and suffered vomiting and bloody diarrhea,
to see their healthcare provider and mention the outbreak. They
expect the number of reported cases to rise as news of the
outbreak spreads.
This summer, health investigators targeted Chipotle in a
Norovirus outbreak in California as well as a Salmonella
outbreak in Minnesota.
Chipotle option were busier-than-usual on Monday, as traders
loaded up on near-term put options aimed at protecting against
further share declines. Put options betting on Chipotle shares
dropping below $600 by Friday were the most active with 1,100
contracts traded.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Saqib Iqbal
Ahmed in New York)