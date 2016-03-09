(Corrects to "Dec. 31" from "Jan. 31" in paragraph 5. This
March 9 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
fell almost 6 percent in morning trading on Wednesday, a
day after the popular burrito chain operator said it would
temporarily shut a Massachusetts restaurant after four employees
fell sick.
Chipotle is trying to repair its reputation after a series
of food-safety incidents, including two E.coli outbreaks that
sickened about 50 people in 10 states and two separate norovirus
outbreaks in Massachusetts and California.
"We suspect that investors and consumers will be sensitive
to this announcement, particularly in light of the adverse news
flow over the last six months at Chipotle," CRT Capital analyst
Lynne Collier said in note to clients.
"The publicity around this news announcement will be another
negative data-point that may affect consumer demand."
Chipotle's sales have fallen sharply since the E.coli
outbreaks late last year. Sales in the quarter ended Dec. 31
were down 18 percent compared with the third quarter.
The restaurant hit by the latest food scare, in the town of
Billerica, outside Boston, was closed for a full cleaning,
company spokesman Chris Arnold said on Tuesday.
No customer illnesses were reported, he said.
The company did not immediately respond to requests for
comment or additional information on Wednesday.
Chipotle temporarily closed all of its U.S. restaurants on
Feb. 8 during prime lunchtime hours to hold staff meetings on
food safety.
Up to Tuesday's close of $524.69, the company's stock had
fallen about 18 percent since the first E.coli outbreak was
reported on Oct. 31.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)