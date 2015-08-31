Aug 31 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's new
GMO-free menu claims have lured diners and boosted the burrito
chain's stock price, but it has some consumers crying foul.
A California woman has accused the popular chain in a
lawsuit of false advertising after it trumpeted on April 27 that
it was the first national restaurant company to use only
ingredients that are free of controversial genetically modified
organisms, or GMOs.
In her lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in San
Francisco, the plaintiff Colleen Gallagher also alleged that
Chipotle violated the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act
because its food labeling is false and misleading, and deceived
diners into paying more for their food.
"As Chipotle told consumers it was 'G-M-Over it,' the
opposite was true," the Piedmont, California resident said. "In
fact, Chipotle's menu as never been at any time free of GMOs."
Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold declined to discuss the
allegations, but said "we do plan to contest this."
Many U.S. diners have in surveys expressed a willingness to
pay a premium price for food they perceive to be less processed
and more natural or organic, and retail data back that up.
Chipotle's website carries disclaimers about the GMO content
in its food.
Those disclaimers say that "most animal feed in the U.S. is
genetically modified, which means that the meat and dairy served
at Chipotle are likely to come from animals given at least some
GMO feed." They add that "many of the beverages sold in our
restaurants contain genetically modified ingredients."
Gallagher contended that most Chipotle diners are unlikely
to see these disclaimers, and will rely instead on the company's
advertising.
Her lawsuit seeks class action status and unspecified
damages.
A woman named Colleen Gallagher, represented by the same law
firm, is also a plaintiff in a 2014 lawsuit in the same court
alleging that Bayer AG's claims about the health
benefits of its One A Day multivitamins misled consumers. On
Aug. 18, U.S. District Judge William Orrick denied Bayer's
motion to dismiss that lawsuit.
Lawyers for Gallagher did not immediately respond on Monday
to calls and emails seeking comment.
The case is Gallagher v Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, U.S.
District Court, Northern District of California, No. 15-03952.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Jonathan
Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)