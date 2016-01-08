CHICAGO Jan 8 Chipotle Mexican Grill,
under scrutiny for months over outbreaks of foodborne illness
linked to its restaurants across several U.S. states, was sued
on Friday for allegedly misleading investors about its food
safety controls.
The burrito chain failed to disclose that its "quality
controls were inadequate to safeguard consumer and employee
health," according to a civil lawsuit filed in U.S. District
Court for the Southern District of New York.
Chipotle's sales and stock price have been battered by the
outbreaks of foodborne illnesses linked to the company's
restaurants.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek)