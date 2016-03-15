(Adds February sales results, analyst comment)
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES, March 15 Cesar Trejo broke his
Chipotle habit after the chain's string of food safety lapses
last year. This week, a free food offer lured him back, along
with the urging of three friends who had returned without
getting sick.
"I saw all the news. I thought, 'I have to wait'," said
Trejo, 32. He used to eat at Chipotle Mexican Grill
outlet near his job in downtown Los Angeles two to three times a
week, until highly publicized reports linking the burrito seller
to E. coli, salmonella and norovirus outbreaks scared him off.
And wait he did. Monday marked the first time in three
months that Trejo had set foot in Chipotle. He paid for a drink
and used a coupon to get a free steak burrito bowl at the
restaurant, which was relatively quiet during the lunch rush.
Free food is the backbone of Chipotle's strategy to lure
back Trejo and other "top loyal" customers, who dine at the
chain at least 25 times a year and account for up to 20 percent
of its sales.
ITG Investment Research analyst Joe Fersedi said free food
coupon redemptions appeared to spike in the second week of
February. That was when credit card transactions under $4, which
would be the cost of a free entree with a paid drink or chips,
briefly topped 10 percent before returning to their historical
level of around 2 percent in late February, said Fersedi.
"We have to wait to see if management turns on the
'promotion spigot' again," following last week's brief closure
of a Massachusetts restaurant due to sick employees, Fersedi
said.
Chipotle has not said how many burritos it has given away
and one analyst said its "unprecedented" food giveaways are
training diners to wait for more freebies.
"Discounting and couponing is a drug. Consumers get addicted
to it and it's all they want," said Howard Penney, who covers
Chipotle for Hedgeye Risk Management.
Chipotle on Tuesday said February sales at established
restaurants fell a steeper-than-expected 26 percent following a
36 percent drop in January.
Those sales were down more than 27 percent in March due to
the closure of its restaurant in the Boston suburb of Billerica,
Chipotle said in a regulatory filing.
Give a loyal customer a free burrito that does not make her
sick and she'll come back again and tell friends to do the same,
said Tushar Parashar, marketing strategist at Vivaldi Partners
Group.
"People who are seriously loyal are easy to win over,"
Parashar said. Casual customers concerned about a brand's health
and hygiene are not so easy. "A free burrito is not enough to
get you to come back," Parashar said.
"Chipotle needs months and months of clean bills of health
before they put this in their rear view mirror," said Ashley
McCown, president of Solomon McCown & Co, a crisis
communications expert.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by David
Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman)