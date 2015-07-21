UPDATE 1-U.S. burger chain Wendy's quarterly profit, sales beat estimates
May 10 Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales and profit, driven by the popularity of its value meals such as "4 for $4" and lower costs.
July 21 Burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as the removal of pork products from some of its restaurants hurt sales for the second straight quarter.
The company, known for using antibiotic-free meat and organic produce, temporarily removed pork from about one-third of its restaurants this year after firing a supplier for not meeting its animal welfare rules.
Chipotle's same-restaurant sales growth slowed to 4.3 percent in the second quarter ended June 30 from double-digit percentage growth in the five prior quarters.
Analysts on average had expected a rise of 5.8 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Chipotle's net income rose to $140.2 million, or $4.45 per share, from $110.3 million, or $3.50 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 14.1 percent to $1.20 billion, but fell short of the average analyst estimate of $1.22 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
May 10 U.S. broadcaster Tribune Media Co , reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt in part by lower ad revenue from its TV and entertainment business and as it took an impairment charge.