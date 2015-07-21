(Adds share buybacks and context)

By Anjali Athavaley and Subrat Patnaik

July 21 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Tuesday said its quarterly profit beat estimates, but the burrito chain reported lower than expected sales at its established restaurants, initially sending its shares down in extended trading.

Sales at Chipotle restaurants open at least 13 months, a metric closely watched by Wall Street, dropped to 4.3 percent in the second quarter from double-digit percentage growth in the five prior quarters. It also fell short of the 5.8 percent increase projected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.

The chain is known for antibiotic-free meats and non-GMO ingredients, and is the envy of the restaurant industry because of its rapid growth and popularity with millennial consumers. But its stock, which trades at a rich valuation, is generally punished when it fails to exceed Wall Street's expectations.

Shares of the company fell about 7.5 percent to $623 after results were released on Tuesday but recovered to $676.

Chipotle temporarily removed pork from one-third of its restaurants in January after firing a supplier for not meeting its animal welfare standards, a move it said hurt sales in those markets.

The company said last week that it had resumed serving carnitas, a popular pork-based dish, in most of its Florida restaurants after it started importing pork from UK-based Karro Food. (chip.tl/1If7LuZ)

On a conference call with analysts and investors, Co-Chief Executive Steve Ells said that in the coming months Chipotle would begin sourcing more pork from Karro and returning carnitas to restaurants around the country, market by market. It expects to be fully supplied by the end of the year.

Chief Financial Officer Jack Hartung said on the call that the company was optimistic the move would boost sales, though it has not included an expected increase in its guidance.

Chipotle's net income rose to $140.2 million, or $4.45 per share, from $110.3 million, or $3.50 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 14.1 percent to $1.20 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also said that its board had authorized share repurchases of $100 million, in addition to previously announced buybacks totaling $900 million. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey, Bernard Orr)