By Lisa Baertlein and Yashaswini Swamynathan
March 15 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's
turnaround timeline appeared to lengthen on Tuesday after the
burrito seller reported a steeper-than-expected slide in
February sales at established restaurants and warned that it
will post its first quarterly loss as a public company.
The news sent shares down 3 percent to $488 in extended
trading.
Chipotle's February sales at restaurants open at least 13
months dropped 26.1 percent in February, more than the 23
percent fall expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.
Those sales have been battered by a series of food safety
lapses last year. They improved during February and the first
week of March but decelerated again after Chipotle closed a
Boston-area restaurant because of a norovirus scare. No
customers were sickened, but the news fanned concerns about
Chipotle nationally.
Its forecast for a first-quarter loss of $1 or more per
share was fresh evidence of the difficulties the chain faces as
it works to repair its reputation in the wake of Chipotle-linked
E. coli, salmonella and norovirus outbreaks during 2015.
The formerly high-flying company's recovery "is going to be
more drawn out than we expected," said Morningstar analyst RJ
Hottovy. "They're finding it more costly to manage this
situation than they anticipated."
Costs related to its food safety stumbles are hitting
virtually every expense line at Chipotle, undercutting its
well-known ability to hold down costs while cranking out higher
sales.
To that end, the company forecast a first-quarter
restaurant-level operating margin in the mid-single digit
percentage range. Restaurant-level operating margin was 19.6 for
the fourth quarter.
Chipotle sharply increased giveaways in February, mailing
and texting coupons for free burritos. Increased promotion
costs, higher food costs due to new food safety protocols, and
higher labor costs to staff up as customers redeemed burrito
coupons all weighed on the quarter, it said.
"They're giving away so many free burritos that they're
losing money," said Howard Penney, who covers Chipotle for
Hedgeye Risk Management. Beyond that, he warned, "you're
training people to wait for more free food."
Legal issues associated with food safety also are weighing
on Chipotle. Related costs will rise due to a previously
announced investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice,
Chipotle said.
Chipotle also said it hired former Kansas State University
food safety and security professor James Marsden as the
executive director of food safety. (1.usa.gov/1XtonC2)
Yashaswini Swamynathan, Lisa Baertlein, Peter Henderson
Baertlein in Los Angeles and Peter Henderson in San Francisco;
editing by Bernard Orr and Grant McCool)