Sept 28 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is
closing the book on its carnitas crisis of 2015.
The burrito seller on Monday said it has restored most of
the pork supplies it lost early this year after suspending a
supplier for not complying with its animal welfare standards.
Denver-based Chipotle said it is now serving carnitas in 90
percent of its more than 1,850 restaurants.
Some 600 restaurants were affected by the cut in its pork
supplies. Outlets in the Cleveland and Atlanta areas, as well as
in North Carolina and South Carolina, are still awaiting
supplies, the company said, adding it expects to have all
restaurants resupplied by the end of November.
Chipotle in January said the suspension came after a routine
audit found inconsistencies between an unnamed, primary pork
supplier's operations and the chain's protocols.
Existing pork suppliers and a new partner, UK-based Karro
Food, filled the supply gap.
Chipotle won a loyal following by offering meat from animals
that have never received antibiotics. Still, it serves
conventionally raised chicken when such supplies fall short.
And, the company recently cited tight supplies for its decision
to allow Karro to use antibiotics to treat animal illness "only
when necessary."
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Alan
Crosby)