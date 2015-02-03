(Adds details on cold weather, pork supplies and potential
price increases)
By Lisa Baertlein
Feb 3 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on
Tuesday reported sales growth at established restaurants slowed
in the fourth quarter and slightly missed Wall Street's
estimate, sending shares down more than 6 percent in after-hours
trade.
The fast-growing burrito chain known for antibiotic-free
meats and organic produce when available is the envy of the
restaurant industry. Its stock trades at a rich valuation and is
harshly punished when it fails to exceed Wall Street's lofty
expectations.
Sales at Chipotle restaurants open at least 13 months, a
closely watched gauge of industry performance, rose 16.1 percent
in the fourth quarter. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had
expected 16.5 percent.
Chief Financial Officer Jack Hartung said cold weather in
November appeared to have weakened sales. Shares fell 6.4
percent to $680 in extended trade.
Chipotle, which opened 60 new restaurants during the
quarter, reported same-restaurant sales gains of 19.8 percent
for the third quarter and 17.3 percent for the second quarter.
Chipotle also repeated its forecasts for 2015
same-restaurant sales growth in the low to mid-single digit
percentages and 190 to 205 new restaurant openings. Executives
said blazing growth in prior quarters made achieving equally
strong comparative figures difficult.
Fourth-quarter net income rose 52 percent from the prior
year to $121.2 million or $3.84 per share. Food costs were 35
percent of revenue, an increase of 110 basis points due
primarily to higher dairy and beef costs.
Revenue increased nearly 27 percent to $1.07 billion. The
company attributed its industry-leading same-restaurant sales
growth to an increase in customer visits, as well as the benefit
of a nationwide menu price increase last summer.
The company, which had 1,783 restaurants at year end, also
said it is considering raising prices on its steak and barbacoa
dishes after its last price increase did not fully cover rising
beef costs.
Chipotle removed pork from about one-third of its
restaurants in January after discovering a supplier did not meet
animal welfare standards. Monty Moran, co-chief executive, said
on a conference call that the move did not "seem to have hurt
sales at all."
The company will book a $2 million charge in the first
quarter related to disposing of pork from that supplier.
Chipotle has not yet replaced the lost supply, and a
spokesman told Reuters that it will rotate supplies so no
restaurant will be out for extended periods of time.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker, Steve Orlofsky and Cynthia Osterman)