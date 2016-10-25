(Adds details on results)
Oct 25 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on
Tuesday said it expects sales at established restaurants to grow
in the "high single digit" percentages next year, which would
end a long string of declines following food safety lapses last
year.
Shares in Chipotle were down 1.4 percent at $400 in
after-hours trading after the burrito chain said third-quarter
sales at restaurants open at least 13 months dropped 21.9
percent. Analysts, on average, had expected a decline of 18.7
percent, according to tracking firm Consensus Metrix.
Traffic declined 15.2 percent for the quarter.
Net profit fell to $7.8 million, or 27 cents per share,
during the quarter due to the sales slowdown and a variety of
charges, from $144.9 million, or $4.59 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Chipotle also said it planned to build 195 to 201 new
restaurants next year, down from 220 to 235 in 2016.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris
Reese)