(Adds analyst comment, byline)
By Lisa Baertlein
Oct 25 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on
Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales
at established restaurants as it fights to recover from a string
of food safety lapses late last year.
Shares in Chipotle fell 2.2 percent to $396.84 after the
Denver-based burrito seller posted a 21.9 percent drop in
third-quarter sales at restaurants open at least 13 months. That
was steeper than the 18.7 percent decline expected by analysts
polled by tracking firm Consensus Metrix.
While the company said it expects same-restaurant sales to
fall again in the fourth quarter, it does expect them to grow in
the "high single digit" percentages for all of 2017.
Executives, who have depended on free and discounted food to
lure back diners, laid out plans to rebuild sales and profits by
improving service, debuting new technology and introducing new
menu items.
Analysts, who noted that sales declines are easing, took a
wait-and-see stance on that news.
"There are still a lot of questions in the air," Stephens
Inc analyst Will Slabaugh told Reuters.
Chipotle's projects include a new ordering app,
in-restaurant tablets, online ordering and payment for catering,
and faster food preparation lines. Executives hope such efforts
will deliver swifter, more accurate service without increasing
labor costs.
Chipotle added spicy chorizo sausage to U.S. menus this
month, and executives said the chain's new offerings may include
dessert.
"These improvements are very gradual and do not provide any
indication that Chipotle will return to full financial health at
any time in the near future," Håkon Helgesen, retail analyst at
Conlumino, said in an email.
Chipotle's third-quarter net profit fell to $7.8 million, or
27 cents per share, due to the chain's slow sales recovery,
discounting and other charges. It reported net profit of $144.9
million, or $4.59 cents per share, a year earlier.
The profit results from the latest quarter included a $14.5
million non-cash pretax impairment charge related to Chipotle's
15-unit ShopHouse Asian-themed chain, which is being put up for
sale after missing internal targets.
The company, which is also planning national television
advertising, will open fewer restaurants. It forecast 195 to 210
restaurant openings for 2017, down from 220 to 235 expected this
year.
Chipotle's stock has lost about one-third of its value since
food safety woes led to the temporary closure of dozens of
Chipotle restaurants across the United States last year.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra
Maler and Jonathan Oatis)