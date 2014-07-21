July 21 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on
Monday reported a nearly 26 percent jump in quarterly profit
after traffic to the burrito chain surged despite a menu price
increase, sending its shares soaring almost 8 percent in
after-hours trading.
The Denver chain known for serving antibiotic-free meats and
organic produce said second-quarter net income grew to $110.3
million, or $3.50 per share, from $87.9 million, or $2.82 per
share, a year earlier.
Sales at restaurants open at least 13 months, a closely
watched gauge of industry performance, increased 17.3 percent
for the quarter, blowing past 23 analysts' average estimate for
a gain of 10.5 percent. Chipotle reported a 13.4 percent
same-restaurant sales rise for the first quarter.
Revenue increased almost 29 percent to $1.05 billion during
the quarter.
Shares of Chipotle, which outperforms most other publicly
held chains, gained 7.9 percent to $636.43 in extended trading.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard
Orr)