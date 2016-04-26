Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
LOS ANGELES, April 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Tuesday reported its first quarterly loss in its history as a public company as the burrito chain worked to win back customers after a string of foodborne illness incidents last year.
The Denver-based chain had a first-quarter loss of $26.4 million, or 88 cents per share, less steep than the 95 cent per-share loss analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Shares were down 1.5 percent at $439.26 in extended trading after sales at restaurants open at least 13 months were down 29.7 percent, more than the 28.4 percent drop targeted by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Andrew Hay)
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag