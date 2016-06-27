June 27 Burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
said it will launch a limited-period loyalty program,
betting on a strategy it had previously shunned, to lure back
customers after a string of food safety lapses last year.
The three-month long program, called 'Chiptopia', is part of
the company's plan to create its first-ever permanent loyalty
program.
"We created Chiptopia to reward our most loyal customers,"
Mark Crumpacker, chief creative and development officer at
Chipotle, said on Monday.
"While Chiptopia Summer Rewards lasts just three months, we
will be carefully listening to our customers and using what we
learn as we consider the design of an ongoing rewards program."
The company will roll out 'Chiptopia' on July 1.
Unlike typical loyalty programs, 'Chiptopia' rewards
customers for making multiple paid visits within a month rather
than on the total amount spent, or by accumulating points.
Chipotle has been doling out freebies including chips and
guacamole as well as buy-one-get-one burritos to bring back
customers after a food safety crisis, which included outbreaks
of E. coli, salmonella and norovirus, scared diners and led to
the company's first-ever quarterly loss.
Since then, the company has been embracing strategies it
previously avoided such as reward programs, which Chipotle once
viewed as unnecessary discounts for frequent customers.
Chipotle shares were down 1.4 percent at $395.08 in
afternoon trading in a weak market.
The stock has lost more than a third of its value through
Friday since October when news of an E. coli outbreak at its
outlets first surfaced.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)