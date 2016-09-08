By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Sept 8 Chipotle Mexican Grill
has agreed to financial settlements with more than 100 customers
who fell ill after eating at its restaurants last year, lawyers
for the consumers said, as it attempts to move on from a string
of food-safety problems.
The burrito chain's strategy of resolving claims out of
court, which has not previously been reported, shows it wants to
avoid drawn-out public battles over foodborne illnesses that
battered the company's stock price and reputation.
Terms of Chipotle's settlements with customers were
confidential, lawyers representing them said this week.
Chipotle has been working to revive sales growth after
outbreaks of E. coli, norovirus and salmonella linked to its
restaurants sickened more than 500 people last year and drove
away customers.
On Tuesday, activist investor William Ackman disclosed that
his hedge fund had purchased a 9.9 percent stake in the company,
saying it was undervalued.
When asked about reported settlements, Chipotle spokesman
Chris Arnold said the company "does right by our customers and
simply wanted to make things right for people who were affected
by any of those incidents." He did not disclose details of
settlements.
Chipotle's use of out-of-court settlements is similar to the
way burger chain Jack in the Box handled claims
following a deadly E. coli outbreak in the 1990s, said Bill
Marler, a lawyer for Marler Clark specializing in food-safety
cases. He represented clients sickened in both incidents.
Both fast-food companies also overhauled their food-safety
practices and hired consultant Dave Theno to help.
Marler said he had one claim over foodborne illness still to
resolve with Chipotle after bringing the company about 100
individual cases related to last year's outbreaks.
The claims, settled over the last six months or so, involved
people whose illnesses were verified by medical tests, Marler
said. Most were never filed in courts.
"The way that Chipotle has been handling the legitimate
claims has been textbook appropriate," Marler said. "They've
taken responsibility."
Resolving customers' claims privately allows Chipotle to
"try and move forward from a disappointing and embarrassing
issue," said Lonny Sweet, chief executive officer for The
Connect Group, a marketing agency focused on food.
"The last thing that they want is a battle in the courtroom
over paying these people money because that keeps it in the
news," said Howard Penney, a managing director for research firm
Hedgeye Risk Management, who follows Chipotle.
After settling claims from some customers, Chipotle still
faces a federal criminal probe into food-safety matters and a
civil lawsuit over allegations it misled investors about its
food-safety controls.
