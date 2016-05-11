(Adds official voting results)
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES May 11 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's
shareholders approved a proposal on Wednesday to give
investors more power to shake up the burrito chain's board after
a string of food safety-related outbreaks undermined confidence
in its directors.
Over the board's objection, investors at Chipotle's annual
meeting passed a non-binding proposal that would allow an
investor or group of investors owning three percent or more of
the company's outstanding shares continuously for at least three
years to nominate directors to the board.
Investors also heeded the call of an activist shareholder
and a proxy adviser to withhold support for some directors in
protest of lax oversight. While the entire board was reelected,
three members received unusually low numbers of votes.
The New York City Pension Funds, which sponsored the
successful proxy access proposal, had predicted that the vote
would be a referendum on Chipotle's board.
"Today's vote serves as a wake-up call for a board that
urgently needs to restore investor confidence in the wake of
costly risk oversight failures," Scott Stringer, investment
adviser at the proposal's sponsor, the New York City Pension
Funds, said in a statement.
Those failures include a lack of response to early red flags
on food safety, his office said. The proposal received 57
percent of votes cast, according to Reuters' calculations from
results in a Chipotle regulatory filing. A counterproposal by
Chipotle that would have required a 5-percent ownership
threshold failed with about 24 percent of votes in support.
Company spokesman Chris Arnold said, "We have a history of
taking action in response to the outcome of shareholder votes,
and I don't expect this will be any different." He did not
immediately clarify what action the company might now take.
Several major pension funds supported the measure this year,
including the California Public Employee Retirement System,
which helped Stringer drum up investor support.
Stringer has pushed through similar measures at other
companies and made a similar proposal last year at Chipotle,
citing what the fund saw as excessive executive compensation.
That 2015 proposal failed after falling just short of winning
majority support.
Calls for board changes and oversight have grown louder
since the company's food safety problems hammered its formerly
high-flying shares.
Chipotle stock is down about 30 percent since October, when
the chain closed restaurants in the Pacific Northwest due to an
E. coli outbreak.
That news sparked intense scrutiny of other 2015
Chipotle-linked E. coli, salmonella and norovirus outbreaks,
scared away customers and sparked a federal criminal
investigation.
Shareholder CtW Investment Group separately called on fellow
investors to withhold votes for long-time board members Patrick
Flynn and Darlene Friedman, saying the chain's recent food
safety crisis shows the company needs a more independent and
diverse board.
Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), a major proxy
advisory firm, recommended votes against Flynn and audit
committee chair Albert Baldocchi, given that committee's
"failure to provide sufficient oversight of food safety risk."
Shareholders withheld the most votes for Flynn and
Baldocchi, at 29.6 percent and 21 percent, respectively.
Only 1 percent of S&P 500 directors received that level of
opposition in last year's proxy season, said CtW, which noted
that Chipotle's board was re-elected with over 95 percent
support last year.
"This board was not only caught flat-footed by the food
safety scandal, but even worse, has failed to draw lessons for
itself from what is the most significant failure to oversee risk
one could imagine under its watch," Dieter Waizenegger,
Executive Director of the CtW Investment Group, said in a
statement.
Chipotle shares closed down 1.6 percent at $454 on
Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston, editing by
Nick Zieminski, Bernard Orr)