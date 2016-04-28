By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES, April 28 In its struggle to win
back customers after last year's food safety issues, Chipotle
Mexican Grill Inc is embracing strategies it once
rejected.
Executives at the formerly high-flying burrito chain
announced plans this week to expand its menu, explore a loyalty
program, spend heavily on traditional advertising and
potentially put the brakes on some new restaurant deals - moves
embraced by its competitors but not previously by Chipotle.
Successful brands such as Starbucks Corp and Panera
Bread Co used similar strategies after they saw
slowdowns in once robust sales.
"Chipotle is just falling in line with the way the rest of
the industry operates," said Darren Tristano, president of food
service consulting firm Technomic.
After years of breakneck growth, now "Chipotle is just your
average restaurant company," said Hedgeye Risk Management
restaurant analyst Howard Penney.
Before Chipotle was tied to E. coli, salmonella and
norovirus outbreaks last year, it could raise prices with little
to no pushback from diners. It also kept finding new ways to
squeeze more sales and profits from its restaurants, fueling
outsized share gains.
This week the chain posted its first-ever quarterly loss as
millions of dollars in free food giveaways failed to lure back
enough paying customers to satisfy Wall Street.
Shares are trading down more than 40 percent from their
all-time high of over $742 on July 1.
Chipotle executives appear willing to step outside their
comfort zone to fix what ails the chain, "but we also question
whether (Chipotle) will ever regain its lost luster," Deutsche
Bank analyst Brett Levy said in a note.
The company plans to put chorizo on the menu, only its
second protein addition in more than 20 years, and will
experiment with loyalty programs, something it once dismissed as
unnecessary discounts for frequent customers.
Chipotle is also investing heavily in traditional
advertising focused on food quality, a major shift from is
former dependence on offbeat marketing projects, such as quirky
short promotional films.
After adding about 200 restaurants annually in recent years,
Chipotle is now carefully reviewing new restaurant projects it
had previously green-lighted, co-Chief Executive Monty Moran
said.
"We might walk away from some of those deals," Moran said on
an earnings conference call on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Sue
Horton and Andrew Hay)