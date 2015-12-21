* New cases are of "different, rare DNA fingerprint" - CDC
* One case each in Kansas and North Dakota, 3 in Oklahoma
* Chipotle shares touch 17-month low in regular trading
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Dec 21 Federal authorities are investigating a
new E.coli strain linked to Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc,
piling more pressure on the popular burrito chain already
grappling with an outbreak that has affected about 50 people in
nine states.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on
Monday it is investigating five new cases of a "different, rare
DNA fingerprint" of the Shiga toxin E.coli O26.
The federal agency said it is unclear whether the latest
cases are related to the outbreak that started in October.
The company's shares, which touched a 17-month low in
regular trading, were down 0.2 percent in extended trading.
Of the five new cases reported, one each are from Kansas and
North Dakota and three from Oklahoma, the CDC said.
The illnesses started between Nov. 18 and Nov. 26, and all
five patients reported eating at Chipotle outlets in the week
before falling sick, the CDC said.
At least 80 students were sickened by norovirus after eating
at a Boston area Chipotle outlet, the Boston Health Public
Commission had said on Dec. 9.
"The bottomline is that I don't think it's anywhere near
over... Chipotle needs to regain the trust of their customers
and it's not going to come cheap," Maxim Group analyst Stephen
Anderson said.
Chipotle has been under scrutiny since November, when health
officials first linked it to an E. coli outbreak, the company's
third food safety incident since August.
Chipotle later said its fourth-quarter comparable-restaurant
sales could drop by 8-10 percent, compared to a year earlier,
marking the first decline in the company's history.
"If there is a more serious outbreak with the second strain,
I think it has a potential to hurt fourth-quarter earnings as
well" Anderson said.
Founder and co-Chief Executive Steve Ells apologized to
Chipotle's patrons earlier this month and promised strict food
safety practices to prevent illnesses.
"We are in the process of implementing reassessed programs
including high-resolution testing of ingredients," Chipotle said
in an emailed statement on Monday.
The CDC said it was not including the five new cases to the
count for the October outbreak.
The CDC also said that a new case of E.coli was reported in
Pennsylvania, but noted that the person had not eaten at a
Chipotle restaurant. (1.usa.gov/1XQTh8z)
Chipotle's shares closed down 3.5 percent at $522.01 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
Up to Monday's close, the stock had lost nearly 19 percent
since end October, when the first news of food poisoning was
reported.
