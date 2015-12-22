Dec 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Tuesday it is investigating the more recent outbreak of
a rare strain of E.coli linked to Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
.
Shares of the popular burrito chain operator fell as much as
5 percent to a 17-month low of $495.76 on Tuesday.
The FDA said it is working with the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local officials.
The CDC said on Monday it was investigating five new cases
of E.coli infections, one each Kansas and North Dakota and three
in Oklahoma.
The two who fell ill in North Dakota and Kansas ate at the
same restaurant in Kansas, while the three from Oklahoma ate at
the same Chipotle restaurant, the FDA said. (1.usa.gov/1ZnMOCK)
Chipotle has been linked to a previous E.coli outbreak that
has sickened 53 people in nine states with a different strain
since late October.
The latest reports take the number of people sickened by
E.coli outbreaks linked to Chipotle to 58 and the states
affected to 12.
The FDA said on Tuesday the evidence available suggests that
a common meal item or ingredient served at Chipotle's
restaurants in several states is a likely source of both the
outbreaks.
Chipotle's shares have fallen 22.6 percent since end
October, when the first news of food poisoning was reported.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)