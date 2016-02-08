Feb 8 Chipotle Mexican Grill stores will
be closed for four hours on Monday for a nation-wide meeting for
its restaurant employees on food safety, after several outbreaks
of food-borne illnesses linked to the chain.
Chipotle, whose sales and stock has been hammered by
outbreaks of E. Coli and Norovirus linked to its chain, said in
a tweet on Monday it would be live tweeting the meeting to
discuss recent and future food safety.
The company, whose meeting is scheduled to start at 11:00
a.m. ET, also said the event would be streamed on Twitter Inc's
Periscope app at 12:00 p.m. ET.
Shares of the popular burrito chain were down marginally in
early trading on Monday.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)