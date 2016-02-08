(Adds details, updates shares)
By Siddharth Cavale and Subrat Patnaik
Feb 8 Chipotle Mexican Grill shut its
stores for four hours on Monday to hold a nationwide staff
meeting, where Chief Executive Steve Ells apologized for E.coli
and norovirus outbreaks and laid out the company's recently
developed food safety program.
Chipotle also said it would spend about $10 million to help
local suppliers adhere to the company's new safety measures.
The popular burrito chain had already told investors in
December about its plans to increase testing of ingredients and
centralize some processing of food.
The meeting, excerpts of which were broadcast over Twitter
Inc's live-streaming app Periscope and in tweets,
started at 11:00 a.m. ET and was hosted by Ells and co-CEO
Montgomery Moran.
Chipotle's shares were down 3.5 percent in afternoon trading
on Monday, compared with a 2 percent decline in the broader
market.
The company said more than 50,000 employees tuned in via
satellite in more than 400 viewing locations, including
theaters.
Ells said he was deeply sorry that some people became ill
after eating at Chipotle. "Committed to make sure it won't
happen again," Ells said at the meeting, according to tweets
from the company's official twitter handle.
Chipotle's shares have lost nearly a third of their value
and sales have plunged about 30 percent since November, when
first reports of E. Coli sickness linked to the chain emerged.
The E. Coli outbreak, which the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention said on Feb. 1 appeared to be over,
started in October last year and sickened more than 50 people in
14 states.
The company announced a slew of new food safety measures in
December, which involved preparing bell peppers, tomatoes and
lettuce in a central kitchen instead of its individual
restaurant kitchens.
The company also said it would blanch avocados, onions and
jalapenos, before they were used.
Company executives on Monday outlined the same food safety
measures.
Ells said the food safety changes would not compromise taste
or its commitment to "food with integrity," a policy that
focuses on using organic produce and antibiotic-free meats when
those ingredients are available.
Last week, the chain reported its first decline in quarterly
same-store sales as a public company, hurt by a sharp drop in
customer visits due to the outbreaks.
The company also said earlier this month it was the subject
of a national criminal investigation, related to an outbreak.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)