Jan 14 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's decision to suspend pork sales at about a third of its U.S. restaurants could hurt the chain's first-quarter results, Miller Tabak + Co said.

Chipotle's shares fell as much as 2 percent on Wednesday.

The burrito seller took the decision on Tuesday after a routine audit revealed one of its suppliers was not complying with its animal-welfare standards.

Chipotle, known for serving antibiotic-free meat and organic produce, said on Tuesday it was looking at a host of options to address the shortfall, including procuring additional pork from existing suppliers or finding more suppliers.

"We credit (Chipotle) management for acting proactively ... However, the potential for short-term impact on 1Q15 (March) sales and earnings cannot be denied," analyst Stephen Anderson wrote in a note.

He cut his earnings forecast for the quarter ending March to $3.84-$3.87 per share from $3.93, and same restaurant sales growth forecast to 10-10.3 percent from 11 percent.

Chipotle requires suppliers to raise pigs with access to the outdoors or in deeply bedded barns to improve their comfort. They cannot use antibiotics.

The decision to suspend pork sales could mean that burritos and burrito bowls served at some of its restaurants would lose their "carnitas" fillings.

Anderson said 2-3 percent of the chain's customers who order "carnitas" could move elsewhere, Anderson said.

The company's stock is a favorite with investors. It rose 28 percent last year, helped by double-digit growth in comparable restaurant sales in the last three quarters.

The stock was down 1 percent at $706.24 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)