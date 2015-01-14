(Adds details on supplier increasing pork shipments, updates

Jan 14 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's
decision to suspend purchases from a pork producer that ran
afoul of its animal welfare rules could bolster its reputation
with diners but threatens sales and profits this quarter.
The burrito chain's move caused a supply shortfall that is
hitting about one-third of its roughly 1,800 U.S. restaurants.
Chipotle shares fell 0.6 percent to $709.74 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Diners choose braised pork "carnitas" as the protein in
about 7 percent of all burritos, tacos, bowls and salads sold at
the chain, Miller Tabak + Co analyst Stephen Anderson said.
Anderson said the move should strengthen Chipotle's
relationship with diners, many of whom like its "food with
integrity" policy that focuses on using organic produce and
antibiotic-free meats when those ingredients are available.
"It shines their halo, but it has the potential to affect
first-quarter" results, said Anderson, who expects most Chipotle
customers to switch to alternate proteins.
Citing the risk of lost sales, Anderson cut his first
quarter per-share earnings forecast to a range of $3.84 to $3.87
from $3.93. He also lowered his growth forecast for sales at
established restaurants to 10 to 10.3 percent from 11 percent.
The supply crisis underscores the clash between the U.S.
agriculture industry, commodity traders, food companies and
American consumers, who have become increasingly concerned about
what happens to their food before it reaches their plates.
Chipotle made the decision Friday to cease buying pork from
the unidentified supplier after one of its own auditors found
"inconsistencies" with company standards requiring that pigs be
raised with access to the outdoors or in deeply bedded barns.
Chipotle also bans the use of antibiotics, but that was not
the issue in this case, spokesman Chris Arnold said. Arnold
declined to name the producer.
Chipotle would not say how much pork it buys each year. It
is not sure how long the shortages, which are largely confined
to the eastern United States, will last.
Starting on Thursday, Niman Ranch, Chipotle's biggest pork
supplier, will increase its shipments until further notice,
said Jeff Tripician, an executive vice president for the farm.
"They will start receiving 15 to 20 percent more pork from
us on Monday," he said, noting that the extra product will come
from Niman reserves. "It won't solve their problem but it will
help."
Finding additional supplies may be challenging for Chipotle,
given that hog and beef herds in the United States have remained
small, resulting in high prices for both organically- and
conventionally-raised beef and pork.
While animal rights activists heralded Chipotle's decision
to suspend the supplier that violated its rules, others were
dismissive of supply chain squeeze having much impact on the
broader food or farming sector.
"It sounds like the problem can be fixed as soon as they
take the little pigs for a walk," said James Burns, president of
Chicago-based JBS Trading Co, a commodities brokerage firm.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Theopolis Waters,
Tom Polansek and PJ Huffstutter in Chicago; and Sruthi
Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and
Grant McCool)