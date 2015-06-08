By Jeremy Wagstaff and Michael Gold
| SINGAPORE/TAIPEI, June 9
SINGAPORE/TAIPEI, June 9 Chip companies are
merging, signing $66 billion worth of deals this year alone in
preparation for an explosion of demand from all walks of life as
the next technological revolution takes hold: the Internet of
Things.
As cars, crockery and even cows are controlled or monitored
online, each will require a different kind of chip of
ever-diminishing size, combining connectivity with processing,
memory and battery power.
These require makers to pool resources and intellectual
property to produce smaller, faster, cheaper chips, for a market
that International Data Corp said would grow to $1.7 trillion by
2020 from $650 billion last year.
By comparison, chip markets for personal and tablet
computers are stagnant or in decline, and even smartphones are
near peaking, said Bob O'Donnell, a long-time consultant to the
chip industry.
"We're very much done in terms of growth of those
traditional markets," said O'Donnell. "That's why they are
looking at this."
Last month saw the biggest-ever chip merger with Avago
Technologies Ltd agreeing to buy Broadcom Corp
for $37 billion. That eclipsed the $17 billion Intel Corp
agreed last week for Altera Corp, and the $12
billion NXP Semiconductors NV offered in March for
Freescale Semiconductor Ltd.
On Friday, Lattice Semiconductor Corp said it was
open to a sale.
CONNECTED COWS
The Internet of Things relies on chips in devices wirelessly
sending data to servers, which in turn process the data and send
results to a user's smartphone, or automatically tweak the
devices themselves.
Those devices range from a light bulb to a nuclear power
plant, from a smartwatch to a building's air-conditioning
system. This range presents both opportunity and a challenge for
semiconductor companies: their potential customer base is huge,
but diverse, requiring different approaches.
Qualcomm Inc, for example, is used to selling chips
to around a dozen mobile phone manufacturers. The Internet of
Things has brought it business from quite different players,
from makers of water meters to street lights that sport modems
and traffic-monitoring cameras. All have their own needs.
"You can't think the new market is just like the old one,"
Qualcomm Vice President of Marketing Tim McDonough said in an
interview.
Qualcomm estimates that the Internet of Things will bring in
more than 10 percent of its chip revenue this business year.
And then there are those cows. Instead of monitoring herds
by sight, farmers in Japan have tagged them with
Internet-connected pedometers from Fujitsu Ltd and
partner Microsoft Corp, to measure when they might be
ready for insemination. Cows in season, it turns out, tend to
pace more.
SPECK OF CHIP
This new business is pushing chip companies together in part
to consolidate their expertise onto one chip, a trend forged by
mobile phones.
The Avago-Broadcom deal, for instance, brings together
motion control and optical sensors from Avago with chips from
Broadcom that specialise in connectivity via wireless
technologies such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.
In the past "if you wanted to build a board that has all the
components, then you needed to buy three different chips," said
Dipesh Patel of ARM Holdings PLC, which licenses much of
the technology inside mobile phones - and, increasingly, in the
Internet of Things.
"Now you only need to buy one chip. But you're trying to get
more of the same system on the same chip."
As chips get smaller, they could be tiny enough to ingest,
according to Vital Herd Inc. The Texas-based startup's pill-like
sensor, once a cow swallows it, can transmit vital signs,
warning farmers of illness and other problems.
Jen-Hsun Huang, co-founder and chief executive officer of
graphics chips maker Nvidia Corp, predicts chips will
shrink to the size of a speck of dust and find their way into
almost anything, from shoes to cups.
"Those little tiny chips, I think they're going to be sold
by the trillions," Huang said in an interview. "Maybe even sold
by the pound."
PROCESSING
Installing chips into end products is only one side of the
equation. The more things connect, the bigger the number and
capability of servers needed to process the vast amount of
specialised data those chips transmit.
To meet the demand, Intel could employ chips for its servers
designed by new purchase Altera that analyse streams of similar
data - specialising in one function, as opposed to multiple
functions like chips inside personal computers - industry
consultant O'Donnell said.
Combining such strengths is going to be vital, said Malik
Saadi of ABI Research, because consolidation is not over yet.
More chip companies "will have to make that radical decision
to merge," said Saadi. "This is just the starting point."
(Additional reporting by Liana Baker in New York; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)