By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO, Sept 7
Consumer opinions of Chipotle
Mexican Grill have slid in recent weeks on food safety
concerns, pollster YouGov BrandIndex said on Wednesday, a move
that hurts the burrito chain's efforts to recover from a string
of foodborne illnesses last year.
The YouGov data, requested by Reuters, shows that
perceptions about Chipotle's quality on Tuesday returned to
levels last seen in early August. Before the latest survey,
brand perceptions had nosed into positive territory for the
first time since last year.
The survey was carried out the same day investor William
Ackman disclosed after the market close that his hedge fund had
purchased a 9.9 percent stake in Chipotle, buying in after the
once high-flying company was battered by food-safety issues.
"For at least some consumers, the outbreaks from last year
still resonate and for those consumers, eating in a Chipotle
even today is not worth the risk," said Ted Marzilli, YouGov
BrandIndex's chief executive officer.
Chipotle has given away millions of free burritos and other
menu items, including guacamole and chips, to revive sales
growth after outbreaks of E. coli, salmonella and norovirus
linked to its outlets last year put off customers.
In July, the company reported an uptick in comparable sales
for the month but said it had a bigger-than-expected drop in
such sales in the quarter ended June 30.
Ackman's fund said in a regulatory filing that Chipotle was
undervalued.
Chipotle's own research on consumer perceptions shows "the
overall trend is moving in the right direction," a spokesman
said. "Week-to-week fluctuations will always occur, but we tend
to focus on longer-term trends," he said.
YouGov said it interviews 4,800 people each weekday in the
United States for its polls, with participants drawn from an
online panel of more than 1.8 million people.
On Tuesday, 4.5 percent more people said they had a negative
rather than positive perception of Chipotle's brand, according
to its data.
Consumer opinions dropped in the last quarter of 2015, with
31.2 percent more people saying in late December that they had a
negative rather than positive perception of Chipotle's brand,
according to YouGov.
Brand perceptions have since improved steadily but remain
below last summer, prior to the food-safety problems.
Regarding quality, 4.8 percent more people said they felt
positive rather than negative about Chipotle on Tuesday,
according to YouGov. That was down from about 9 percent on Aug.
23 and from more than 20 percent a year earlier.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Andrew Hay)