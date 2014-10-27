SAO PAULO Oct 27 Brazilian juice maker Grupo
Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group agreed on Monday to
acquire U.S.-based banana producer Chiquita Brands International
Inc in a deal valued at $1.3 billion.
Cutrale-Safra, which had offered to pay $14.50 per share of
Chiquita in cash, said in a statement that the transaction is
not subject to any financing conditions. Once the transaction is
closed, Chiquita will become a wholly owned subsidiary of
Cutrale-Safra, the statement added.
The agreement was unanimously approved by Chiquita's board,
the statement said.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Editing by W Simon)