By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
SAO PAULO Oct 27 Chiquita Brands International
Inc agreed on Monday to a $682 million takeover by
Brazilian juice maker Grupo Cutrale and investment firm Safra
Group, with the U.S.-based banana producer going private early
next year at the latest.
The acquisition is a victory for Brazilian-Lebanese
financier Joseph Safra and orange juice baron Jose Luis Cutrale,
who joined forces to add Chiquita to their tropical fruit
business. Both tycoons fought for almost three months to win
control of Chiquita, which rebuffed their three previous
takeover attempts and sought to merge with rival Fyffes Plc
.
Under terms of the accord disclosed in a statement earlier
in the day, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Chiquita will become
a wholly owned unit of Cutrale-Safra and remain incorporated in
New Jersey once the deal is finalized. Chiquita, Fyffes, Fresh
Del Monte Produce Inc and Dole Food Co control the $7
billion global banana market.
"To ensure Chiquita has the premier and most sustainable
platform in its sector, Chiquita will be able to access
Cutrale-Safra's substantial experience in all aspects of the
fruit and juice value chain and extensive financial expertise,"
the statement added.
Shares of Chiquita, which gained over 40 percent since Aug.
11, when Cutrale-Safra made their takeover intentions public,
added 1.4 percent to $14.36 in New York. The shares shed
two-thirds of their value over the past decade in the face of
geopolitical instability in Latin America, price volatility and
uneven demand for fresh produce around the world.
Cutrale-Safra face the challenge of maintaining Chiquita's
leading position in the banana market, bolstering slim margins
and mitigating volatile operating conditions, analysts said. The
entity resulting from the failed Chiquita-Fyffes merger would
have been the world's largest banana producer.
Shareholders of Chiquita will be paid $14.50 for each of
their shares in cash, valuing the company at about $682 million.
Cutrale-Safra will assume Chiquita's debt, with Safra-controlled
bank J. Safra Sarasin AG extending a buyback of the banana
producer's senior bonds due in 2021. The value of the deal,
including debt, amounts to $1.3 billion, the statement said.
The deal comes as Safra, the world's richest banker,
continues to diversify his $16 billion fortune out of banking,
finance and real estate. Faced with declining orange juice
consumption globally, Cutrale and his family business are
expanding into new regions and products after venturing into
grain trading in recent years.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is
expected to close by the end of the year or early 2015, the
statement added.
"We look forward to working with Cutrale-Safra to ensure a
smooth transition and complete the transaction as expeditiously
as possible," Ed Lonergan, Chiquita's chief executive officer,
was quoted by the statement as saying.
(Editing by W Simon and James Dalgleish)