SAO PAULO Oct 15 Juice maker Grupo Cutrale and
investment firm Safra Group raised on Wednesday an offer to
acquire U.S.-based Chiquita Brands International Inc, in
its latest bid to scuttle an all-stock agreement with Irish
tropical fruit company Fyffes Plc.
In a statement, Cutrale-Safra announced an all-cash
"definitive offer" to acquire Chiquita's outstanding stock for
$14 a share, compared with the prior proposal of $13 made on Aug
11. The sweetened proposal values Chiquita at about $658
million, or the equivalent of 12.4 times annual earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, the statement
added.
If the unsolicited bid is successful, it would turn
billionaires Joseph Safra and José Luis Cutrale into the global
kings of breakfast, controlling a sizable share of the global
trade of tropical fruits and growing negotiating power over
supermarkets. Chiquita had agreed in March to merge with Fyffes
to create the world's biggest banana supplier.
Cutrale-Safra's revamped offer represents a premium of about
40 percent to Chiquita's closing share price of $10.06 on Aug. 8
and is 19 percent higher than Chiquita's price based on the
revised terms of the transaction with Fyffes. The Chiquita
buyout will be financed with equity from Cutrale's and Safra's
units, and Safra-controlled J. Safra Sarasin AG plans to make a
tender for Chiquita's 7.875 percent senior secured notes due in
2021.
"Unlike the proposed combination with Fyffes, the superior
Cutrale-Safra offer provides Chiquita shareholders complete
certainty with respect to the value of their Chiquita
investment," the statement added.
Shares of Chiquita jumped 4 percent to $13.69 in New York,
extending gains to 23 percent over the past three months. Fyffes
slumped 3.2 percent.
Known as a tough negotiator for the banking and real estate
assets he buys, Safra, the Lebanese-Brazilian financier who is
the world's richest banker, has found it hard to convince
Chiquita's board to accept his and Cutrale's offer, bankers with
knowledge of the deal told Reuters recently. That was partly
because potential cost savings from the deal are not immediately
clear for investors.
The consortium submitted the sweetened offer to Chiquita's
board, together with a form of merger agreement, the statement
added. In the statement, Cutrale-Safra said investors recognize
"the significant risks and issues inherent in the
Chiquita-Fyffes combination," adding that financial data the
company unveiled on Tuesday "indicates the difficulty Chiquita
will face in meeting its stated 2014 targets."
Efforts to get a comment from Chiquita and Fyffes were
unsuccessful.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)