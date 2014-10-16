SAO PAULO Oct 16 The board of Chiquita Brands
International Inc on Thursday called a takeover bid by
Brazilian juice maker Grupo Cutrale and investment firm Safra
Group "inadequate," and again recommended shareholders endorse a
plan to link up with Irish rival Fyffes Plc.
The board of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Chiquita said
in a statement that Cutrale-Safra's definitive, $14 a share
offer "is not in the best interests" of shareholders, who have
no assurances that the takeover proposal would remain available
past Oct. 24 should a vote on the Fyffes transaction fail.
"The Cutrale-Safra offer, in our judgment, is not a
compelling alternative to ChiquitaFyffes as it limits the
ability of Chiquita shareholders to realize the long-term value
inherent in a combination," the statement said.
Chairwoman Kerrii B. Anderson and Chief Executive Officer
Edward Lonergan said they are "always willing to give fair
consideration to an increased offer by Cutrale-Safra."
Chiquita estimates the future present value of the combined
company, which will be named ChiquitaFyffes, between $15.46 and
$20.01 under the assumption of growth in earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of 5 percent to 15
percent next year, and a valuation multiple to 7 to 8 times
annual EBITDA.
On Wednesday, Cutrale-Safra offered $14 in cash per Chiquita
share, valuing the company at $658 million, or 12.4 times annual
EBITDA. Cutrale-Safra's definitive offer represents premiums of
about 40 percent to Chiquita's Aug. 8 closing share price and 19
percent to Chiquita's price based on revamped terms of the
tie-up with Fyffes.
Anderson and Lonergan called on shareholders to vote for
Chiquita's merger with Fyffes in next week's ballot. On Tuesday,
the City of Birmingham Firemen's and Policemen's Supplemental
Pension System, a minority shareholder, filed a motion in a New
Jersey federal court aimed at postponing the vote.
Cutrale controls one-third of the world's trade of orange
juice concentrate, while Safra Group is a global banking and
investment conglomerate controlled by Lebanese-Brazilian
financier Joseph Safra, the world's richest banker.
