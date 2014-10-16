(Adds share performance, comment from Cutrale-Safra)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Oct 16 The board of Chiquita Brands
International Inc on Thursday said a takeover bid by
Brazilian juice maker Grupo Cutrale and investment firm Safra
Group was "inadequate," and again recommended shareholders back
a tie-up with Irish rival Fyffes Plc.
The board of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Chiquita said
in a statement that Cutrale-Safra's definitive, $14 a share
offer "is not in the best interests" of shareholders, who have
no assurances that the takeover proposal would remain available
past Oct. 24 should a vote on the Fyffes transaction fail.
"The Cutrale-Safra offer, in our judgment, is not a
compelling alternative to ChiquitaFyffes as it limits the
ability of Chiquita shareholders to realize the long-term value
inherent in a combination," the statement said.
Chairwoman Kerrii B. Anderson and Chief Executive Officer
Edward Lonergan said they are "always willing to give fair
consideration to an increased offer by Cutrale-Safra."
Shares of Chiquita shed 1.6 percent to $13.60. Fyffes
tumbled 3.8 percent to 0.9559 euros.
Chiquita estimates the present value of the future share
price range of the combined company, which will be named
ChiquitaFyffes, at between $15.46 and $20.01 under the
assumption of growth in earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization of 5 percent to 15 percent next
year, and a valuation multiple to 7 to 8 times annual EBITDA.
On Wednesday, Cutrale-Safra offered $14 in cash per Chiquita
share, valuing the company at $658 million, or 12.4 times annual
EBITDA. Cutrale-Safra's definitive offer represents premiums of
about 40 percent to Chiquita's Aug. 8 closing share price and 19
percent to Chiquita's price based on revamped terms of the
tie-up with Fyffes.
Cutrale-Safra did not have an immediate comment on
Chiquita's board statement.
Anderson and Lonergan called on shareholders to vote for
Chiquita's merger with Fyffes in next week's ballot. On Tuesday,
the City of Birmingham Firemen's and Policemen's Supplemental
Pension System, a minority shareholder, filed a motion in a New
Jersey federal court aimed at preventing the vote from taking
place.
Cutrale controls one-third of the world's trade of orange
juice concentrate, while Safra Group is a global banking and
investment conglomerate controlled by Lebanese-Brazilian
financier Joseph Safra, the world's richest banker.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alan Crosby
and Andrew Hay)