(Adds proxy advisory firm alert)
By Anjali Athavaley
SAO PAULO Oct 23 Brazilian juice maker Grupo
Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group raised their offer on
Thursday for Chiquita Brands International Inc, a day
before the U.S. banana producer's shareholders vote on a merger
with Irish rival Fyffes Plc.
Cutrale-Safra raised the all-cash offer to $14.50 per share
from $14 on Oct. 15, valuing Chiquita at about $682 million, or
12.5 times annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization. The offer represents a premium of 14 percent
to Chiquita's closing price on Wednesday.
Chiquita shares posted their largest intraday jump since
Aug. 11, rising as much as 8.87 percent in New York to trade at
$13.87. Fyffes shares rose 0.5 percent to 1.02 euros in Dublin.
Fyffes and Chiquita recently said the implied present value
of their deal ranges from $15.46 to $20.01 a share.
Cutrale-Safra said in a statement that the offer was valid
until Oct. 26. It added that there could be no assurance the
proposal would be extended or a new one made, even if Chiquita's
shareholders' meeting on Friday was "adjourned, postponed,
suspended, placed into recess, cancelled or delayed."
Chiquita will carefully review and consider the revised
Cutrale-Safra offer, it said in a statement.
A successful bid would expand billionaires Joseph Safra and
José Luis Cutrale's share of the world tropical fruit market and
their negotiating clout with supermarkets.
Chiquita and Fyffes agreed to merge in April to create the
world's biggest banana supplier.
The updated offer represents "the highest comparable
transaction multiple for an acquisition of this scale in the
fresh produce sector based on the EBITDA multiples of comparable
transactions," Cutrale-Safra said in the statement.
Wynnefield Capital, which holds 3.5 percent of Chiquita's
shares, reiterated its support for the Cutrale-Safra bid in a
statement, calling the increase in the offer price
"significant."
On Thursday afternoon, proxy advisory firm Institutional
Shareholder Services said in an alert that, while it was
reticent to change any voting recommendations in the final days,
the revised offer might be "more compelling to some
shareholders." The firm previously recommended a deal with
Fyffes.
The shares of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Chiquita have
shed two-thirds of their value over the past decade in the face
of geopolitical instability in Latin America, price volatility
and uneven demand for fresh produce around the world.
Chiquita, Fyffes, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc and
Dole Food Co Inc control the $7 billion banana market.
Investors, including Dublin-based Merrion Capital Group,
which oversees $1.6 billion in assets, have said that only a bid
of about $15 a share could persuade Chiquita's board and
shareholders to side with Cutrale-Safra.
Cutrale-Safra's senior management team and legal and
financial advisers will remain available to discuss the revamped
offer with Chiquita's board, the statement added. Credit Suisse
Group AG is advising both companies on the Chiquita
takeover plan.
(Editing by Andre Grenon)