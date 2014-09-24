* Deal will create the world's largest banana supplier
* Companies offered concessions last week to allay EU
concerns
* Chiquita also talking to Cutrale, Safra on rival $611 mln
bid
(Adds Fyffes, Cutrale, Safra not immediately available to
comment)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Sept 24 U.S. company Chiquita
and Irish peer Fyffes are set to secure conditional EU
approval for their $526 million tie-up to create the world's
largest banana producer, two people familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
The merged company will have a 14 percent share of the $7
billion global banana market, giving it significant clout in
negotiating with retailers.
Chiquita and Fyffes, which compete with Fresh Del Monte
and Hawaii-founded Dole Food Company, offered
concessions to the Commission last week to allay competition
concerns, but did not provide details.
Industry experts say these may include an offer to sell
overlapping businesses or import licences and making it easier
for local ripeners to do deals with the company.
"It's expected to be phase 1 clearance," said one of the
people, referring to the European Commission's preliminary
review.
Chiquita is also talking to Brazilian juice maker Grupo
Cutrale and Safra Group, the banking and investment group, on
their joint $611 million unsolicited bid. It postponed a
shareholder vote on the Fyffes deal to Oct. 3 from Sept. 17.
Commission spokesman Antoine Colombani declined to comment.
The European Union competition watchdog is also scheduled to
decide on the deal by Oct. 3.
Fyffes was not immediately available to comment while
Chiquita did not immediately reply to an email for comment.
Cutrale, which wants to expand into new markets and products
to offset declining orange juice consumption worldwide, and
Safra were not immediately available for comment.
Last week, they said their offer would not have attracted
regulatory attention unlike the Fyffes tie-up.
(Additional reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin and Guillermo
Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo; editing by Keith Weir)