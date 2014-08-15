(Adds quote from Cutrale-Safra, background)
SAO PAULO Aug 15 The Brazilian Cutrale-Safra
Group, which had an unsolicited bid for Chiquita Brands
International Inc rejected by management on Thursday,
started preliminary steps to launch a proxy fight in its hostile
takeover attempt.
Brazilian juice maker Cutrale and a banking and real estate
conglomerate Safra Group, which teamed up to make a $610.5
million cash offer for the U.S.-based banana producer on Monday,
asked shareholders of Chiquita to vote against a planned merger
with Irish tropical fruit company Fyffes Plc and adjourn
a special shareholder meeting set for Sept. 17.
"These proxy materials enable Chiquita shareholders to send
a clear message to the Chiquita board that its failure to enter
into discussions with Cutrale-Safra and its decision to reject
the superior Cutrale-Safra proposal is simply a continuation of
their track record of failed strategic decisions and shareholder
value destruction," the Cutrale-Safra group said in a statement
on Friday.
Chiquita is attempting to close a merger with Fyffes, which
the two companies announced in March. The combined market value
of Chiquita and Fyffes is currently close to $1
billion.
Faced with years of declining orange juice consumption
globally, Cutrale is expanding into other products and regions.
The presence of the Safra Group, controlled by
Brazilian-Lebanese financier Joseph Safra, could give Cutrale
the financial muscle it needs to outbid Fyffes, analysts said.
