By Rick Rothacker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. Nov 29 Banana marketer Chiquita Brands International Inc is moving its headquarters to North Carolina from Ohio, attracted by state incentives that could exceed $24 million.

North Carolina Governor Bev Perdue said at a press conference in Charlotte that the move would bring more than 400 high-paying jobs and a $14.1 million investment to her state.

State and local officials have been working to bring Chiquita to Charlotte from Cincinnati for months.

In a statement, Chiquita Chief Executive Officer Fernando Aguirre cited the incentives and Charlotte's airport as reasons for the move. At the news conference, he said consolidating operations in Charlotte will save the company $4 million in annual expenses.

Aguirre thanked Cincinnati and Ohio for treating the company well for 28 years, but he said it was time to move on. "We needed to make decisions that will help our business," he said.

Of the 400 jobs, about 300 are currently based in Cincinnati.

The company is in final negotiations to locate its headquarters in the NASCAR Plaza building in Charlotte, the governor's office said.

Perdue has been actively courting companies seeking to expand or relocate as the state works to recover banking and other jobs lost in the financial crisis and economic downturn.

After the news conference, Perdue declined to comment on any specific companies the state might be pursuing but said she had talked to an international firm that is considering moving an operation to North Carolina.

"We are aggressive," she said. "We're looking for jobs every day and all day long."

Chiquita spokesman Andrew Ciafardini said the company looked at a number of locations for its headquarters, but in the end it came down to Cincinnati and Charlotte. State and local officials in North Carolina recruited Aguirre, along with former Bank of America Corp chief executive Hugh McColl Jr.

Charlotte's Duke Energy Center was lit in Chiquita's yellow and blue colors on Tuesday evening in honor of the announcement.

Chiquita's shares closed down nearly 3 percent at $7.64 on Tuesday.