* Charlotte will be new home to banana marketer
* Governor pledges to be 'aggressive' in seeking jobs
By Rick Rothacker
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Nov 29 Banana marketer Chiquita
Brands International Inc is moving its headquarters to
North Carolina from Ohio, attracted by state incentives that
could exceed $24 million.
North Carolina Governor Bev Perdue said at a press
conference in Charlotte that the move would bring more than 400
high-paying jobs and a $14.1 million investment to her state.
State and local officials have been working to bring
Chiquita to Charlotte from Cincinnati for months.
In a statement, Chiquita Chief Executive Officer Fernando
Aguirre cited the incentives and Charlotte's airport as reasons
for the move. At the news conference, he said consolidating
operations in Charlotte will save the company $4 million in
annual expenses.
Aguirre thanked Cincinnati and Ohio for treating the
company well for 28 years, but he said it was time to move on.
"We needed to make decisions that will help our business," he
said.
Of the 400 jobs, about 300 are currently based in
Cincinnati.
The company is in final negotiations to locate its
headquarters in the NASCAR Plaza building in Charlotte, the
governor's office said.
Perdue has been actively courting companies seeking to
expand or relocate as the state works to recover banking and
other jobs lost in the financial crisis and economic downturn.
After the news conference, Perdue declined to comment on
any specific companies the state might be pursuing but said she
had talked to an international firm that is considering moving
an operation to North Carolina.
"We are aggressive," she said. "We're looking for jobs
every day and all day long."
Chiquita spokesman Andrew Ciafardini said the company
looked at a number of locations for its headquarters, but in
the end it came down to Cincinnati and Charlotte. State and
local officials in North Carolina recruited Aguirre, along with
former Bank of America Corp chief executive Hugh McColl
Jr.
Charlotte's Duke Energy Center was lit in Chiquita's yellow
and blue colors on Tuesday evening in honor of the
announcement.
Chiquita's shares closed down nearly 3 percent at $7.64 on
Tuesday.