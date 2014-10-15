DUBLIN Oct 15 Fyffes :

- says Chiquita offer 'remains superior' to unsolicited offer from Cutrale-Safra

- says implied present value of the Chiquita-Fyffes deal is in a range of $15.46 - $20.01 per share

- Fyffes says Chiquita offer provides 'substantial upside'; Cutrale-Safra bid undervalues the company's potential (Reporting by Conor Humphries)